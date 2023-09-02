Tyler resident finds blessing at East Texas Food Bank emergency distribution

Sherral Adams found people willing to help her with branches and debris still scattered across her yard a week after the ice storm.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A lot of our neighbors are still recovering from the ice storm that left East Texas in the deep freeze -- and thousands without power.

Thursday morning, folks who had to throw away food that went bad during those power outrages received some help.

Volunteers at that distribution made a difference to so many people.

Box after box, cars lined up as far as the eye could see. Volunteers with the East Texas Food Bank handed out 2,000 boxes filled with food.

"A lot of our neighbors have suffered a lot of hardship on top of the regular hardship they have. Losing food from their refrigerator and damage to their homes and downed trees," said East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane.

One of those neighbors is Sherral Adams – she went without power for six whole days.

"I was afraid and I was very, very cold and I kept thinking it’ll come back tomorrow," Adams said.

After nearly a week with no power, all the food in her refrigerator went bad.

"All of it ruined, I had to throw it out," Adams said.

With no food at home, she headed out to Green Acres Baptist Church to get in line. In addition to the food, she also found a hidden blessing -- people willing to help her with branches and debris still scattered across her yard a week after the ice storm.

"And now they’re all in my yard," Adams said. "It was such a big blessing also because all the limbs in my yard and I couldn’t afford to pay anybody to clean it up for me, so that was very, very helpful."

The help filled her fridge with food and her heart with hope.