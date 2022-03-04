Tyler residents gather to clean the community

The Great Tyler Cleanup had over 400 volunteers in attendance to clean litter from local parks.

TYLER, Texas — Volunteers all gathered together Saturday morning at Southside Park in Tyler for the Great Tyler Cleanup event.

"“This particular event is focused on litter cleanup. We have some people who have braved the creek to get out some trash and debris out of there. But most people will be picking up litter at Rose Rudman, Southside Park and the South Tyler Trails," said Erin Garner of Keep Tyler Beautiful.

Volunteers dispersed to all different areas of the park, from the grassy areas, to the wooded parts, and even down in the creek.

The event ran into some difficulty the last couple years during the pandemic, making it harder for some to come volunteer. In 2021, there were 237 volunteers. But the Keep Tyler Beautiful committee was pleased to announce that over 400 volunteers were in attendance this year.

Tyler Legacy High School's student-run "Interact Club" had a group of around 15 students that came out to volunteer. Led by their club's Vice President Rushil Sajjan, they were excited to come make a difference.

"We're here to volunteer and help clean up the parks that we played in as children," said Sajjan, "It also helps young people like us, students in high school… to learn about the community, meet new people, and care for the place you live in.”

Sajjan encouraged other youth in the community to take advantage of community events like this to go out and make a difference.