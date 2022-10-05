Tyler teen charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal State Highway 110 wreck

The passenger in the other vehicle, David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler teen has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and assault in connection with an early Sunday morning wreck that left one dead and another injured.

Nicholas Agustin, 19, was arrested Tuesday on intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance between four to 200 grams. He remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1.1 million.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Agustin was traveling south on State Highway 110 when he lost control, entered the northbound lane and struck a Honda that Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, was driving.

The passenger in Thomas’ vehicle, David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. Thomas was taken to a Tyler hospital with serious injuries at the time.