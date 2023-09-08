Tyler Transit to host open house meetings to discuss price increases, route changes

The meetings will be held at the Glass Recreation Center, located at 501 W. 32nd St., in the large meeting room on Aug. 29 and Sept. 12, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Transit will hold two open house meetings to share information about the proposed changes to the service, including doubling of prices and route changes.

Under the proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget, the Tyler Transit rates would be twice as high, such as rates for adults 12 and older will go from $1 to $2, children ages 6 to 11 will go from $0.50 to $1 and children age 5 and under will still get to ride free. Seniors (age 65 and under) and people with disabilities would also rise from $0.50 to $1.

Passes will also increase in price:

30-day pass: $80 (from $40)

Half fare 30-day pass: $40 (from $20)

Student 30-day pass: $40 (from $20)

Student semester pass: $100 (from $50)

Regular 7-day pass: $20 (from $10)

Half fare 7-day pass: $10 (from $5)

Student 7-day pass: $10 (from $5)

All-day pass: $4 (from $2)

Saturday services and the campus connect routes (stops at Tyler Junior College Main Campus, UT Tyler, and TJC West and connections to Broadway Express and Medical District) will end due to low ridership. Paratransit service on Saturday will be available for medical needs only.

If the budget is approved, the changes would happen in October.

