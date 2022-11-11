x
Tyler Type One Diabetes Foundation to host annual Run for One 5K

The annual run raises awareness and funds for the foundation.

TYLER, Texas — The diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes can bring a whirlwind of emotions. That's why the Tyler Type One (TTO) Diabetes Foundation exists --  to provide a vibrant and lasting local support system for the Type 1 community in Tyler and East Texas.

TTO helps families get access to resources and supplies they cannot afford, provides education to families about Type 1 and holds support group meetings for families who may be experiencing mental effects from the change.

In honor of Type 1 Diabetes Month, TTO is holding their 8th annual 5K fundraiser.

The Run for One funds TTO's yearlong programs such a blessing basket, support groups, Diabetes 101, classes for friends and families, school nurses and foster families. All of the money raised goes toward the programs.

The 5K will take place Saturday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m. along the Rose Rudman Trail, located at 455 Shiloh Rd. in Tyler.

For more information on the race visit Tyler Type One.

