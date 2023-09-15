Tyler Water Utilities warning public about scam callers requesting payments

Residents and businesses should be aware that the Tyler Water Business Office will never contact them for payments regarding fines and request payment through apps.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Water Utilities has been alerted of a man and woman calling local hotels and claiming they are representing the Tyler Water Business Office to request payments.

The callers state the hotels have 60 gallons of water remaining to use and are required to pay $7,500 by Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle to keep their service on.

They are also claiming their meters will be changed, and to keep them, the hotel must make the payment. The caller then provides them with a bank code to make the payment and to call back with a confirmation number.

The female caller is using the name Amy Diaz. The caller ID shows the city of Tyler, even though it is not a city phone line or representative.

Currently, Tyler Water Utilities is aware of five hotels being targeted:

La Quinta on Loop 323

Hilton on Grande Avenue

Summit Hotel on Heritage Drive

Homewood Suites on Golden Road

Magnuson Grand on Troup Hwy

All payments should be made to the Tyler Water Business Office directly through an official online portal, at the various payment kiosks, or in person at the office. People are advised to never share personal information over the phone.