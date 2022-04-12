Tyler woman gets 35 years, pleads guilty to killing husband

TYLER, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in February 2020.
A Tyler woman was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing her husband in February 2020.
Debbie Ann Bryant, 57, entered her guilty plea in the 7th District Court Tuesday morning in connection with the death of Allen Ferguson, 58, according to court records.
Bryant was then sentenced to 35 years in prison. Judge Kerry Russell also found the need for Bryant to receive mental health treatment, online court records show.
Tyler police said Bryant confessed to shooting her husband in the head after officers responded to the scene at 617 Maxwell Drive on the morning of Feb. 4, 2020.
She was originally booked in Smith County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting Ferguson. He died two days later. After his death, her charge was raised to murder.
