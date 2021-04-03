It's beginning to look a lot like SPRING! Tyler's first tulip field to open Saturday

TYLER, Texas — The first tulip field in Tyler is set to open this weekend!
Plantation Pines Christmas Tree Farm will open their farm to the public on Saturday.
"We have a relatively small filed this year as it was our first endeavor," the plant farm said in Facebook. "We have learned a lot (and are still learning) about tulips and have had some crazy weather to navigate. We are thankful for the Lord providing an opportunity to try something new. Please be mindful of this and know we already have plans to plant more fuller fields next year! We appreciate anyone wanting to come out, grab a few tulips, get some fresh air, and spend some time together!"
The farm, located at 10098 County Road 429 in Tyler, will be open during the following hours:
- Saturday, March 6 - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday, March 7 - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Monday - Friday (March 8 - 12) - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
"We will keep you updated if any hours change due to availability," the farm said.
There will be no admission fee, and a play area and picnic tables will be available. Tulips will be $2.50 each an includes flower gel, bouquet wrapping and a ribbon. Cash or credit cards are accepted.