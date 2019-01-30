ATHENS, Texas — Union Pacific released their first statement since Friday's crash involving one of their trains and an Athens ISD school bus that killed one student and critically injured another student.

Union Pacific says the locomotive does have a camera that may have recorded the crash. The company also says they share video from those cameras to law enforcement. However, they will not release video publicly.

“Our trains are equipped with outward facing cameras," Kristen South from Union Pacific said. "We do not share the video publicly; however, we do share with our law enforcement partners.

South also says the locomotive's horn sounded moments before the deadly crash.

"I can also confirm preliminary data from the locomotive shows the horn sounded for about 30 seconds," South said. "We are federally required to sound for at least 15 seconds before entering a crossing.”

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Joselyne Torre, the 9-year-old girl critically injured in the crash, has been released from the hospital.

