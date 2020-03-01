CARTHAGE, Texas — During Saturday's funeral of Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson, an American flag with an incredible story will rest at the head of his casket.

The flag belongs to the US Honor Network.

The organization has its roots in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks. The Texas House of Representatives gave first responder philanthropist Chris Heisler. He made a trip to Ground Zero with both flags. He left the Texas flag for survivors and carried the American flag with him, promising to use the flag to ensure Americans would never forget the sacrifices made by first responders on that day.

When he joined the U.S. Army, he took the flag with him and brought it back in 2004, after he was injured. The flag flew above the Texas State Capitol in 2007 before beginning a years-long tour of the country to honor our fallen heroes.

As of 2020, the flag, now known as the US Honor Flag, has traveled more than 7 million miles, including to outer space on the space shuttle.

When the flag appears at the funeral for a fallen hero, there are three sets of gloves used for the ceremony.

The first set of gloves are white embroidered with blue. It is used to handle to the US Honor Flag and are later given to the family of the fallen hero.

A second set of gloves, which are white with white embroidery, are worn by the fallen hero.

The final set of gloves is used for the rifle team who perform the salute to the hero. Their gloves are black and embroidered with gold.

The US Honor Flag will arrive in Texas Friday from Miami.

REMEMBERING CHRIS DICKERSON

The East Texas 100 Club is collecting monetary donations for the family Deputy Dickerson.

The organization, which is supported by East Texas police chiefs and sheriffs and was founded by the East Texas Police Chiefs Association and local sheriffs, gives 100% of funds raised to support the families of those killed in the line of duty.

To donate, click here.

RELATED: Fit for a Hero: Community gathers to remember Chris Dickerson as his body returns home to Carthage

RELATED: REMEMBERING DEPUTY CHRIS DICKERSON: Devoted family man, undisputed hero