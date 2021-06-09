UT professor earns Honorary Knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II

Philip Bobbitt is an acclaimed legal scholar and historian. He's also the nephew of President Lyndon B. Johnson.

AUSTIN, Texas — Queen Elizabeth II has awarded an Honorary Knighthood to a local professor, who also happens to be the nephew of President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Philip C. Bobbitt, an acclaimed legal scholar and historian, is a distinguished senior lecturer at The University of Texas School of Law. He was recently made an honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) in recognition of his services to U.K. and U.S. relations and public life.

“I am delighted that Philip has been recognized in this way. He has been a staunch, steadfast and often passionate advocate for the USA/UK relationship, someone who combines the highest standards of intellectual thought and scholarship with a strong set of values and principles. He has been always a great friend to our nation and thoroughly deserves this recognition," said Tony Blair, the former prime minister of the U.K.

Bobbitt grew up in Austin and is a 1964 graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School. His mother, Rebekah Johnson Bobbitt, was President Johnson's eldest sister.

Bobbitt spent the summer of 1964 – between high school and college – living in the White House, working in the West Wing. After three semesters at Princeton, he then went to work in Los Angeles with VISTA, an anti-poverty program enacted by his uncle. He now lives in Austin and New York City with his wife, Maya, and four children.

"Philip Bobbitt warrants the uncommon granting of a U.K. knighthood for his important writings in law, philosophy and national security, his highly regarded teaching, his service in government, and his tireless commitment to preserving and enhancing the relationship between the U.S. and U.K. This is a well-deserved and timely honor," said Hillary Rodham Clinton, the 67th U.S. Secretary of State.