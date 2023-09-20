UT Tyler collaborates with leadership school in Macedonia for students to visit annually

The program is intended for young people to contribute to the positive development of society and the environment in which they live and work.

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler created an partnership with the International Center Alliance of Civilizations to allow a select number of UT Tyler students to attend the President Ivanov School for Young Leaders in Macedonia each year.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our students, and we are excited to partner with the International Center Alliance of Civilizations,” said UT Tyler social sciences department chair Dr. Thomas Guderjan, lead coordinator from the university.

The joint-agreement will allow for five UT Tyler students and three faculty members to participate in the two week program at no cost, according to Dr. Thomas Guderjan.

UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP, and school founder Dr. Gjorge Ivanov, former president of the Republic of Macedonia (2009-2019) and president of the center’s advisory board, signed the agreement on Sept. 15, and the inaugural cohort of UT Tyler student scholars was also announced.

“My intention was to provide young people not only from Macedonia but also from around the world with an opportunity to acquire new skills that would empower them to become leaders in their respective fields,” said Ivanov.

The inaugural UT Tyler student cohort includes: senior social sciences major Kirk Rosenbalm of Tyler; senior psychology major Catherine Kimball of Bullard; sophomore psychology major Preston Cammack of Longview; graduate political science major Kathryn Chamberlain of The Woodlands; and senior political science major Brittany Sehion of Trinidad. Jacob Groninga of Keller, a senior political science major, will serve as an alternate option.

To be considered, students must major in a field within the arts and sciences, write an essay describing their career goals and aspirations, and be ready to participate in both the online and in-person portions of the school starting on Oct. 7 through 19.

They will be accompanied by Guderjan, Dr. Colin Snider, UT Tyler associate professor and history department chair, and Dr. Robert “Bob” Sterken, UT Tyler professor of political science. The three faculty will also present at the school.

The school aims to encourage positive values of future political, cultural and economic leaders in Macedonia and around the globe.