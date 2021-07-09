UT Tyler Officially Accepted as Division II Institution

The Patriots will enter full NCAA Division II membership on September 1 and will be eligible for Lone Star Conference and NCAA postseasons.

TYLER, Texas — On Friday, the University of Texas at Tyler announced they had been accepted as a full member of NCAA Division II.

"This is a great moment in the history of UT Tyler Athletics," UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun said. "I want to recognize the coaches and student-athletes for their outstanding performances during our provisional period, and none of this would have been possible without the incredible leadership of Dr. Howard Patterson."

The University began the process of receiving Division II status in 2018. They were required to spend two years in the Candidacy Year phase and spent the last year in the Provisional Phase. UT Tyler has competed as a transitional member of the Lone Star Conference the past two years but was ineligible for select conference championships and all NCAA postseason competitions.

"The Division II transition process was extensive," Vice President for Athletics Dr. Howard Patterson said. "The transition involved active participation by many people and departments, from the President, faculty, business operations, financial aid, admissions, international affairs, student success as well as a full-court press by athletics. We submitted a strategic plan, operations and compliance manuals, and annual reports. The NCAA conducted a site visit and two COVID restricted Zoom visits with in-depth reviews and interviews with participants across campus. We came through with flying colors!"



The Lone Star Conference has 18 member schools located in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico.



"The Lone Star Conference is arguably the premier Division II conference in the United States," Patterson said. "It is the largest conference geographically and has highly successful athletic credentials. Member institutions regularly win national championships. We plan on being among them!"