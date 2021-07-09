UT Tyler Officially Accepted as Division II Institution

TYLER, Texas — On Friday, the University of Texas at Tyler announced they had been accepted as a full member of NCAA Division II.
The Patriots will enter full NCAA Division II membership on September 1 and will be eligible for Lone Star Conference and NCAA postseasons.
"This is a great moment in the history of UT Tyler Athletics," UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun said. "I want to recognize the coaches and student-athletes for their outstanding performances during our provisional period, and none of this would have been possible without the incredible leadership of Dr. Howard Patterson."
The University began the process of receiving Division II status in 2018. They were required to spend two years in the Candidacy Year phase and spent the last year in the Provisional Phase. UT Tyler has competed as a transitional member of the Lone Star Conference the past two years but was ineligible for select conference championships and all NCAA postseason competitions.
"The Division II transition process was extensive," Vice President for Athletics Dr. Howard Patterson said. "The transition involved active participation by many people and departments, from the President, faculty, business operations, financial aid, admissions, international affairs, student success as well as a full-court press by athletics. We submitted a strategic plan, operations and compliance manuals, and annual reports. The NCAA conducted a site visit and two COVID restricted Zoom visits with in-depth reviews and interviews with participants across campus. We came through with flying colors!"
The Lone Star Conference has 18 member schools located in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico.
"The Lone Star Conference is arguably the premier Division II conference in the United States," Patterson said. "It is the largest conference geographically and has highly successful athletic credentials. Member institutions regularly win national championships. We plan on being among them!"
This recognition of Division II comes after a year of COVID-19 — but school officials say their sports teams didn't suffer. The Patriots claimed a pair of regular-season Lone Star Conference Championships in men's tennis and softball and had four coaches recognized as Lone Star Conference Coaches of the Year in their respective sports.
The Patriots also had 45 student-athletes recognized as All-Lone Star Conference selections in 2020-21 and claimed both the Men's and Women's Academic Excellence Awards from the LSC, becoming the first institution to win the award outright on both sides in the same season. Nine UT Tyler programs were named Academic Champions for their respective sports in 2020-21 and three UT Tyler student-athletes receive an All-American designation.
The Patriots are set to compete in 18 intercollegiate and varsity programs as Division II members.
"I want to especially thank our student-athletes," Patterson said. "I am so very proud of how they represent UT Tyler and we should all be proud of how UT Tyler Athletics has evolved with a focus on the academic achievement, character, competitiveness, and grit. I am excited about the future of Patriot Athletics and thank the NCAA Division II Membership Committee for its decision to allow us to become full Division II members. We are ready to continue to compete and succeed in the classroom and on the field."