UT Tyler releases statement regarding positive cases of COVID-19 on campus

Several students at UT Tyler have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two days.

TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler notified students, faculty and staff members via email about confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus.

According to the University, several students have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two days. Most of these cases have occurred in student housing.

All students who have tested positive are isolating away from campus during their recovery.

Below is a statement from UT Tyler:

UT Tyler has done extensive planning in preparation for positive COVID-19 cases in our residential population. Since the start of fall classes, we have been implementing our “safe return” plan, which includes provisions for on-campus testing, aggressive contact tracing and notification, quarantine for exposures, and off-campus isolation for positive cases. Our protocol was developed with emergency management and medical experts, shaped by guidance from UT System, NetHealth and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While we would like to have no cases, to date, the number of cases on our campus is within the expectations of our planning. We continue our proactive tactics to slow the speed of the virus, including hybrid classes, mandatory masks and social distancing.