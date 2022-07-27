Two people safely exited vehicle that was engulfed by flames in Lufkin

The vehicle fire was reported by a person around 3 p.m. The driver and passenger got out of the car safely with the help of a bystander.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUFKIN, Texas — According to the Lufkin Police Department, there was a vehicle fire in the 300 block of Church Street.

The vehicle fire was reported by a person around 3 p.m. The driver and passenger got out of the car safely with the help of a bystander.

The Kia Optima was fully engulfed in flames when the police and fire department arrived on the scene. The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

According to the officers, the driver told officers that the vehicle had been having electrical issues. The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital to be checked on.