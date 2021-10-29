Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center to host Veterans Day event

Free admission for veterans includes a chance at a guided fishing trip giveaway.

ATHENS, Texas — The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is hosting a new event to honor and support veterans

“Veterans Day at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center” will be held from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with free admission for veterans and their families.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Fisheries Technician and former Marine Nicholas Griffin is the organizer of this event, which aims to give veterans a way to enjoy the outdoors.

“The mission of the event is simple, to get veterans outdoors,” said Griffin. “It can be tough for veterans transitioning back into civilian life. For me personally, no matter what was going on in my life and all the hustle and bustle we encounter, being outdoors always put me at ease. There are some great organizations out there that are dedicated to helping make this happen and we have invited them out to the TFFC to get as many veterans in the outdoors as we can.”

In addition, there will be guided fishing trip giveaways for veterans and Pond King Inc. will conduct their "Patriots 4 Patriots" drawing for their Patriot Two-Man Pontoon Boat. Visitors will also have a chance to win other prizes and merchandise will be available for purchase to further benefit veterans.

Finally, anglers and their families will have the opportunity to visit with top professional anglers from Major League Fishing. Anglers Gary Klein and Kelly Jordon will be on site signing autographs and visiting with attendees.

“It’s so special to me to get to spend time with our nation’s veterans and their families on Veteran’s Day,” said Jordon. “I get to fish for a living thanks to their service and it’s my privilege to get to spend time with them and their families and talk about fishing at the Fisheries Center.”

The TFFC is located in Athens and includes a working fish hatchery, 300,000 gallons of aquariums focusing on underwater wildlife in the state’s, recreational fishing ponds, fisheries science exhibits, and is home to the Toyota ShareLunker program, which invites anglers to donate 13-pound-plus-sized largemouth bass for research and breeding purposes. The TFFC also houses the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, which honors individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to freshwater fishing in Texas.

The Texas Game Warden museum, where visitors can learn about the history and current TPWD game warden operations, is also located at the TFFC. In addition, the TFFC also facilitates the annual Fish Art Contest in Texas, which is part of a conservation education program designed to spark the imaginations of students while providing valuable lessons about fish and the importance of conserving Texas’ aquatic resources.

“We are grateful for the service of our nation’s veterans and thankful that we, along with Mr. Klein and Mr. Jordon, are able to spend the day sharing all that TFFC has to offer with them and their families,” said Tom Lang, TFFC Director.

Current operating hours at the TFFC are Wednesday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks, maintain appropriate social distances from others outside their party, use hand sanitizer and wash their hands regularly.