Victims react to Tyler pastor sentenced to 6 months in jail

TYLER, Texas — Tyler pastor, Jerome Milton, will serve 6 months in jail for stealing from his church members.

Milton leaves Marilyn Brown with nothing to show for their relationship besides her empty bank accounts.

Marilyn said Milton stole at least $60,000 from her and that she felt betrayed, but there wasn't anything she could do about it.

Milton stole her natural disaster relief check from last February's storm, her inheritance, and drained her bank accounts down to her last 28 cents according to her son, Darryl Brown.

"He's never apologized," Darryl said. "He's blamed everybody for what he's done."

Police documents obtained in October 2021 state Milton stole money from Marilyn and her late husband Wayford Brown by using multiple check withdrawals and ATM transactions while he served as their power of attorney.

Milton pled guilty to money laundering and property theft charges. After his six months in jail, he will be on probation for 10 years.

Darryl said that isn't enough.

"10 years would be great for him instead of probation," Darryl said.

Prosecutors said once Milton is released from county jail, he’ll have a hearing in February to address how he will pay the money back.

Marilyn’s chooses to focus on the things in her control.

"I want to continue being a Christian and try to help others be what they can be," Marilyn said.

CBS19 asked Marilyn if this means she's extending grace towards Milton.

"No, I’m not," Marilyn clarified. "The type of person that I am is to be the best that I can be."

Darryl said Milton won’t stop stealing once he’s released and called the ex-pastor’s actions hypocritical.

"I just don’t want him out here preaching to people saying he’s a man of God because, how will you save souls when you’re living in hell right now?" Darryl asked.