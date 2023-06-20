Waskom ISD approved for Teacher Incentive Allotment program

This program will aid efforts to retain the most effective teachers at the school as well as incentivizing teachers who may be interested in joining the district.

WASKOM, Texas — At a recent school board meeting, Waskom ISD announced they have been approved to be designated as a Teacher Incentive Allotment district.

The designation from the state makes Waskom ISD an approved Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) district, allowing teachers to be recognized on three different levels and earn opportunities to be rewarded. The approval comes after the school board voted unanimously in April, 2023 to submit an application to become accredited as a TIA district, spearheaded by Assistant Superintendent Nichole Smith, with support from Superintendent Rae Ann Patty.

“We’re very excited to be able to start the process to show we have some really effective teachers, and we’re working to get them the pay raise from the Teacher Incentive Allotment program that is available to them,” said Smith.