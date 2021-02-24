x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Waskom man killed after rear-ending semi in Harrison County

The accident occurred on US 80 west of the city of Waskom.
Credit: CBS19

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Waskom man was killed Tuesday night after rear ending a 2017 Peterbilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer on US 80 almost 4 miles west of the city of Waskom.

According to a preliminary crash report, 53-year-old Carl Aimes, of Waskom, was traveling west on US 80 in a 2012 Nissan Quest when the driver of a 2017 Peterbilt  truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer pulled out from a private drive, attempting to turn left onto US 80, and into the path of the Nissan.

The Nissan struck the back of the truck-tractor.

Aimes was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt, identified as Rex Renard West Jr., 28, of Bossier City LA, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Articles