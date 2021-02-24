Waskom man killed after rear-ending semi in Harrison County

The accident occurred on US 80 west of the city of Waskom.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Waskom man was killed Tuesday night after rear ending a 2017 Peterbilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer on US 80 almost 4 miles west of the city of Waskom.

According to a preliminary crash report, 53-year-old Carl Aimes, of Waskom, was traveling west on US 80 in a 2012 Nissan Quest when the driver of a 2017 Peterbilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer pulled out from a private drive, attempting to turn left onto US 80, and into the path of the Nissan.

The Nissan struck the back of the truck-tractor.

Aimes was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt, identified as Rex Renard West Jr., 28, of Bossier City LA, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.