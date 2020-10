According to the university, someone falsely reported 17-year-old Christin Evans was trying to stab another person with scissors.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin University is holding a press conference Saturday to give an update on the investigation into a false report incident that led police to raid the dorm room of a 17-year-old student.

According to the university, someone falsely reported 17-year-old Christin Evans was trying to stab another person with scissors. At 3 a.m. that night, police entered her dorm with guns drawn.