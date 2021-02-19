LIST: Businesses, churches, cities holding water drives

If you are unable to get safe drinking water or have no water at all, here's where you can find help:

TYLER, Texas — Right now, East Texas is experiencing a water crisis. Though power has been restored to most homes, water is slow to return — and those who get it often have to boil it.

Between boil notices and cities struggling to get their water systems online, it's difficult to find safe and potable drinking water. Here's which cities and businesses are offering help:

ANGELINA COUNTY:

Pitser Garrison Convention Center — Distribution has happened the past two days. To get water, citizens must line up northbound on Angelina Street. Citizens can drive through and pick up two cases of water per vehicle at no cost. City officials ask that families only come once per day. While supplies last.

SMITH COUNTY:

Whitehouse Junior High — Non-drinking water is available. Citizens must bring their own containers and remain in their vehicles. Ending at 5 p.m. or until supplies are depleted.

Tyler's Natural Grocers — 2 gallons of water per person.

Green Acres Baptist Church — Message the church if you need water delivered to you.

TRINITY COUNTY:

The Trinity County Sheriff's Department has drinking water at these locations: 356 volunteer fire department; the entrance of Port adventure subdivision; the parking lot of Trinity Pines Church.