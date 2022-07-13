Because of drought, White Oak changes splash pad schedule

Purcell also asked that residents reduce the amount of water they use in light of dropping water levels.

WHITE OAK, Texas — The City of White Oak is changing the schedule for its splash pad and asking residents to conserve water because of drought conditions.

City Manager Jimmy Purcell said on Facebook the splash pad will be closed during the week and reopen on the weekends for now.

Purcell also asked that residents reduce the amount of water they use in light of dropping water levels. He added that the request is currently voluntary.