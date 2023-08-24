Wildfire in Jasper County has burned an estimated 1K acres, some residents under mandatory evacuation

Residents near County Road 32, 33 and 34, 36 and 37 are being evacuated. Residents from the Neches River to Highway 63 on FM 255 are also under this order.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A large wildfire in Jasper County has prompted mandatory evacuations for some residents.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Residents near County Road 32, 33 and 34, 36 and 37 are being evacuated, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Residents from the Neches River to Highway 63 on FM 255 are also being evacuated at this time. Traffic control points are in place.

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen and the sheriff's office requests that all public stay clear of these areas to allow emergency services to adequately respond.

Angelina County Emergency Management officials say one structure has been lost and 40 to 50 homes have been evacuated on County Road2 32, 33 and 34.

Erin O’Connor with Texas A&M Forest Service tells 12News they are the lead agency in this fire, now being identified as the Shearwood Creek fire.

The fire is estimated to have burned 750 acres so far and is 0% contained.

Update: the #ShearwoodCreekFire in Jasper County is an estimated 750 acres and 0% contained. The fire continues to exhibit extreme fire behavior. Crews are engaged in structure protection and building line where safe. Aviation assets are assisting with water drops. #txfire pic.twitter.com/VEIM7eBlj0 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 24, 2023

The Federal Aviation Industry has issued a temporary flight restriction in the area of the fire due to firefighting aircraft operations, so no drones are allowed to be flown in the area of the fire.

The restriction is currently set until Friday, August 24, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Mandy Chumley with the US Forest Service says the fire is a "fluid situation."

The US Forest Service is assisting the Texas A&M Forest Service with the evacuations.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said in a Facebook post that the following state resources have been assigned to support first responders in the area:

8 dozers

12 state/ federal fire engines

Air attack (air coordination aircraft)

4 single engine scoopers

T1 Helicopter (large)

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

