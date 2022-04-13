Wills Point ISD board approves $1.5 million increase for teachers

The Wills Point ISD retention and stipend plans have been adjusted to meet standards currently met by surrounding districts.

WILLS POINT, Texas — Wills Point ISD trustees approved a $1.5 million increase in the school district's budget Monday night to offer significant pay raises for teachers and other personnel.

The board voted in favor of the increase to the compensation budget from the previous year, including raises, market adjustments and stipend increases. Through this approval, a starting teacher will earn $50,000 and a bus driver will earn $20 an hour.

“Due to the fiscal responsibility of our administration, the district has been able to offer pay increases each year, add additional staff to support current personnel, and give each employee a retention incentive for the past four years,” said Wills Point ISD Director of Finance David Brown.

The Wills Point ISD retention and stipend plans have been adjusted to meet standards currently met by surrounding districts, according to the school's announcement.

“I hope this new salary schedule shows teachers how much they are appreciated. At Wills Point ISD, teacher retention is our top priority. This step also ensures that we are competitive as a district in recruiting top talent to Wills Point,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Caloss.