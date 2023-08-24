Winona ISD board approves lower tax rate

Winona ISD trustees approved a tax rate this week for the 2023-24 fiscal year that the school district says will be the lowest in more than 20 years.

The board voted in favor of a 2023-24 total tax rate of $0.98270, which is down 23 cents from the previous year's rate.

“I am grateful for the continued growth in Winona ISD, this growth has allowed for a lower tax rate for many years in a row, the 23-cent decreased tax rate will give Winona ISD taxpayers a huge relief for rising property values,” WISD Superintendent Damenion Miller said. “The Winona ISD Board of Trustees continues to do an amazing job of creating fiscally sound budgets and have wisely used our taxpayer's dollars to support the children of Winona ISD.”