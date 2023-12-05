Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler create transfer scholarship for East Texas students

The Promise Transfer Scholarship program will give East Texans an opportunity to continue their studies as they make the transition from TJC to UT Tyler.

Leaders from the Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler signed an agreement to establish a transfer scholarship for students seeking higher education Monday.

Beginning this upcoming fall semester, the Promise Transfer Scholarship will give TJC graduates, who complete one of the College's Promise programs, an opportunity to continue their studies at UT Tyler.

“We are so pleased to help establish this new scholarship, which recognizes the partnership of two fine institutions in support of student success: Tyler Junior College and The University of Texas at Tyler," Jim Perkins, the James I. Perkins Family Foundation said. "With this gift, we honor the leadership of Dr. Juan Mejia and Dr. Kirk Calhoun. We believe that others will join us in giving to ensure that more of our students complete their higher education right here in the city of Tyler.”

The James I. Perkins Family Foundation announced to fund 25 scholarships at $8,000 each. At the meeting, the Perkins family said they would add an additional 25 scholarships, making the scholarship total gift of $400,000.

“We are truly grateful to the Perkins family for their continuing generosity and vision," said Dr. Juan E. Mejia, TJC President and CEO. "As they initiated a partnership with TJC to establish the first community Promise program in the state of Texas, they are again casting a vision and creating a pathway for TJC graduates to continue their higher education.”

The Promise Transfer Scholarship was inspired by the success of Rusk TJC Citizens Promise which was established in 2014.

This program funded by the James I. Perkins Family Foundation, Citizens 1st Bank, Rusk ISD, TJC and the TJC Foundation, gave Rusk students scholarships to attend TJC for up to two years.

After the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise success, the TJC Promise created scholarships for students who attended school in Chapel Hill, Grand Saline, Lindale, Mineola, Tyler, Van and Winona.

Now, the Promise Transfer Scholarship program is expected to continue to give East Texans an opportunity to continue their studies as they make the transition from TJC to UT Tyler.