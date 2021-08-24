Woden ISD cancels classes for remainder of week due to COVID-19

During the closure there will be no extracurricular activities or practices.

WODEN, Texas — A third East Texas school district is having to cancel classes due to COVID-19.

According to Woden ISD, the district will close campus from Wednesday, Aug. 25 - Friday, Aug. 27. Classes will resume Monday, Aug. 30.

"Woden ISD’s top priority is the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and community members," the district wrote in a statement. "While we understand that this is an inconvenience for families, we hope taking time to deep clean our facilities will help to mitigate the spread of illness."

During the closure there will be no extracurricular activities or practices. These will also resume Monday Aug. 30.