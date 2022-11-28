Police searching for person accused of shooting woman, child in Marshall

According to police, no arrest has been made but the investigation is ongoing as they continue to look for suspects.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARSHALL, Texas — A woman and a child were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries early Monday morning after a shooting in Marshall.

The Marshall Emergency Telecommunications Center received multiple calls of gunshots in 2500 block of South East End Boulevard just after midnight.

Marshall police arrived on the scene and found two gunshot victims, a woman and a child. The victims were at home when the shooting occurred, police said.

According to police, no arrest has been made but the investigation is ongoing as they continue to look for suspects.

“We will do everything we can, and we will use all our resources to bring this perpetrator to justice. This case is especially troubling because a child was shot with such complete disregard for life and safety," Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.

Anyone with information should call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575.