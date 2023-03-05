Woman at center of case involving Jackson Mahomes announces restaurant closure after dip in sales, vandalism

Jackson Mahomes is due in court Thursday, Aug. 31.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan — The woman and restaurant owner who accused Jackson Mahomes, brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, of sexual battery has announced her eatery is now for lease.

On Friday, July 28, Aspens Restaurant and Lounge announced they were closed until further notice and they were seeking someone to lease or buy the property.

The Kansas City Star reports the owner said since the alleged incident involving Jackson occurred, her restaurant has seen a 75% drop in business and she feels unsafe.

“I feel like definitely, since it’s occurred, my safety is definitely at risk, ”the owner said to The Star. “I’m feeling attacked by people I’ve never met. Why do victims not come forward? It’s because this is how they get treated.”

According to Fox 4 KC, the location has also been vandalized

“We’ve had gas pipes cut. We’ve had the AC pipes cut from the outside, you know — you name it — it’s pretty much happened,” the owner said.

THE ALLEGATIONS

Jackson was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery after the incident at the restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas, on Feb. 25.

Investigators said Jackson shoved a waiter at the restaurant who tried to come into a room where he was with the owner. After the waiter left, Jackson grabbed the owner by the throat and forcefully kissed her three different times without her consent, according to the court document.

The owner told police Jackson was a friend of her stepdaughter and had caused trouble and been asked to leave the restaurant in the past.

According to the affidavit, two servers in the area did not hear the owner call for help but later confirmed she told them about the assault and showed them a bruise on her neck.

Jackson, who is a social media influencer on TikTok and Instagram, asked the owner not to tell anyone what happened and then said he could help her business because he has a “large social media following,” investigators said.

The owner's boyfriend came to the restaurant and, after finding out what happened and ordered Jackson and his friends to leave.