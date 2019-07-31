HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A woman who accused former Harrison County sheriff’s Deputy Roger “Chilly” Valentine of raping her while being transported in March has filed a civil rights lawsuit in Marshall’s federal court against him, Harrison County and the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas.

The lawsuit was filed July 25 by the woman, who is listed as “Jane Doe” in the complaint.

The woman, a Dallas County resident, is being represented by attorneys Timothy Dortch and Maryssa Simpson of the Potts Law Firm in Dallas.

