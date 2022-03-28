OFFICIALS: Woman stabbed man in back at East Texas club

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man at a local club.
Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday the Harrison County Sheriff's Office responded to a Marshall-area hospital on reports a man had been stabbed at Smitty's Club on Five Notch Rd.
When deputies arrived at the medical center, the learned a man had been stabbed in the back while inside the club.
Investigators interviewed multiple subjects and witnesses who identified Jiveon Rena Gray, of Marshall, as the stabber. A warrant was then issued for Gray for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
At approximately 1:35 p.m. dispatch was notified that the Marshall Police Dept. had taken Gray into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.