OFFICIALS: Woman stabbed man in back at East Texas club

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man at a local club.

Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday the Harrison County Sheriff's Office responded to a Marshall-area hospital on reports a man had been stabbed at Smitty's Club on Five Notch Rd.

When deputies arrived at the medical center, the learned a man had been stabbed in the back while inside the club.

Investigators interviewed multiple subjects and witnesses who identified Jiveon Rena Gray, of Marshall, as the stabber. A warrant was then issued for Gray for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

At approximately 1:35 p.m. dispatch was notified that the Marshall Police Dept. had taken Gray into custody.

She was booked into the Harrison County Jail.