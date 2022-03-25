Whitehouse man gets life in prison for 2020 fatal stabbing

During a previous court hearing, Theorine was offered a plea deal of 50 years in prison, but his lawyer said Theorine wanted a jury trial.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A Whitehouse man has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of stabbing another man to death in 2020.

Lars Axel Theorine, 54, who entered a not guilty plea at the trial's start, was convicted for the Jan. 2, 2020 murder of Michael Shane Reed, 43, on Thursday in the 241st District Court.

Jurors then gave Theorine a life in prison sentence following their deliberations, according to online court records. He received 811 days of credit for time served in the Smith County Jail since his arrest on Jan. 4, 2020.

Reed was found dead on Jan. 2, 2020 on the floor of a duplex on Hanks Street in Whitehouse.

Whitehouse police officers found Theorine and Reed on the floor of the living room/kitchen area and what appeared to be blood on the floor, walls and door, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Reed had “multiple defensive wounds to his upper torso and arms.” His throat was cut and he had stab wounds on his back, arm and neck area, the affidavit stated.

Theorine told an officer something like “he tried to kill me,” and then became unresponsive. He was in and out of consciousness, according to the document.