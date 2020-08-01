WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Before the Whitehouse man accused of stabbing a person to death became unresponsive, he allegedly told police officers the victim “tried to kill” him, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Lars Axel Theorine, 51, was arrested Saturday after Michael Shane Reed’s body was found last Thursday on the floor of a duplex at 413 Hanks St. in Whitehouse. Theorine was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond in connection with the death of Reed, 43.

Whitehouse police received a call around 9:35 p.m. Jan. 2 from the adjoining neighbor reporting a verbal disturbance from the other side, the affidavit stated.

