WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Since the age of 18, Lars Theorine has been charged with various crimes starting in the mid-80's. From carrying a weapon without a license in 1986 to driving with a suspended license in 2019.

However, some of his convictions are for more violent crimes.

In 2004, Theorine pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and spent five years in prison. In 2013, he was charged again with assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to three years in prison.

In 2016, Theorine opened Big Kahuna Parties. Three years later he opened Paradise Skating Rink where the victim Michael Shane Reed worked maintenance. According to the Skating Rink's manager, both Reed and Theorine were friends.

With two business and 21 different charges, some people are asking how someone with a criminal record is allowed to open businesses that are also geared towards children.

There is no federal or state law that prevents felons from owning their own business. But if a certain business requires a license to operate like a bar, auto dealership or contracting facility, the felon may be prohibited from owning it.

According to the city of Whitehouse, the city does not do background checks for potential business owners to obtain a license. The city does not issue them. The city does however provides a regulation of use.

The Whitehouse Police Department does not require a background screen to open a business within the city limits.

The current manager of Paradise Skating says, the business will operate as usual. Management is currently searching for a new owner.

Theorine is in Smith County jail on a $500,000 bond.