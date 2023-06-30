Wood County constable found not guilty of deprivation of rights, falsifying documents in federal court

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Wood County constable has been found not guilty in federal court following a weeklong trial.

Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith was charged with deprivation of rights under the color of the law and falsification of a document.

In July 2022, a grand jury indicted Smith for allegedly directing K-9 to bite a suspect, Robert Evans, who did not pose a threat, which resulted in bodily injury. Smith was also accused of knowingly falsifying entries in an affidavit saying Evans failed to comply with his commands.