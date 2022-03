CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating after a construction worker fell to their death while working at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Police Dept., the incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Monday. Police say the worker fell through the roof of the gym at the church.

Details are limited, but OSHA will take the lead on investigating the case