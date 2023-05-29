Remembering WWII Veteran and POW, Archie Thomas on Memorial Day

Archie Thomas celebrated his 100th birthday last summer with more than 100 cards send to him. Thomas passed away last November.

TYLER, Texas — On this Memorial Day, we want to honor all the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, including someone special who we shared his story last summer.

You may remember Archie Thomas, a World War II Army Air Corp veteran and poisoner of war (POW) survivor who wanted 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday on July 13, 2022. Thomas passed away last November, but his legacy lives on.

"He was an exceptional person. He was a loving, providing husband to my mom, my two children – his grandchildren," said his step-son, David Handorf.

Thomas enjoyed the weather by sitting on the patio and sharing stories of when he was in war. Stories his family members, like Handorf, will now continue to share in his honor.

"He openly talked about his experiences in the war and in the prison camp," Handorf said.

While on mission, his plane was hit by the Germans. Out of a ten-man crew, Archie was the only survivor. He was captured and made a prisoner of war. He was awarded the Purple Heart in 2014.

"He wanted to dedicate his life to those men and live a life that they would be proud of," Handorf said.

After coming home, he went to Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie where he studied to be a minister. He started a career in aviation and kept faith close to him by being an active member in his church.

"He loved music, he learned to play piano and organ simply by ear. He didn’t read music, but boy he could play any church song, he encouraged my children musically," Handorf said. "I think that he should be remembered for the man he was, anxious to serve his country and take care of the things the country had to do at that time."