RUSK COUNTY, Texas — An man has pleaded guilty to a 2006 Rusk County murder in exchange for a 20-year sentence.

According to the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crime Investigation Program and Sgt. David Roberts with the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Jarrett Reece Murray, 40, accepted a plea deal on Friday, January 18, in connection with the May 2006 shooting death of Joseph Michael Douglas, 21, of Gladewater.

Douglas' body was discovered in a rural field in Rusk County on Monday, May 1, 2006, according go the TRUCIP. He had been shot in the head.

On Wednesday, September 21, 2017, Murray, who was Douglas' former roommate, was arrested and subsequently indicted for the murder.