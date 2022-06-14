Fisher-Price rockers linked to at least 13 deaths

No recall has been issued for the infant and toddler rockers, but parents are being advised not to leave their children to sleep in them.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government and Fisher-Price are warning parents not to put their kids to sleep in a number of newborn and toddler rockers after at least 13 deaths linked to the products.

The 13 deaths occurred between 2009 and 2021, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The deaths occurred with the Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler rockers manufactured by Fisher-Price.

The company has sold more than 17 million of its rockers across the globe since the 1990s. No recall has been issued for the rockers linked to the 13 deaths.

Parents and caregivers should always try to lay an infant down to sleep on a firm, flat surface, preferably in a crib, bassinet or play yard. Inclined resting locations, such as rockers and swings, should not be used, the CPSC warned.

The CPSC urges parents to especially avoid leaving children unrestrained, unsupervised or with bedding material in an inclined place due to the risk of suffocation.

The agency also recently finalized a rule that requires sleep products marketed toward infants to have a surface angle of 10 degrees or less. That rule goes into effect June 23 for all products sold or manufactured in the U.S.

Last June, Fisher-Price recalled two other infant glider products after the deaths of four young children. The company said those four infant deaths involved its 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soother, but Fisher-Price also recalled its 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders because of suffocation risk.

The concern about where to put a baby to sleep is just the latest for parents with newborn children. For months, the U.S. has been wracked with a shortage of baby formula after one of the few domestic suppliers had to shut down a major factory because of possible contamination.