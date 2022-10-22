Carly Simon loses both sisters, composer Lucy and opera singer Joanna, in same week

Acclaimed opera singer Joanna Simon died Wednesday, The New York Times reports. Her sister Lucy, a singer and Tony-nominated composer, died one day later.

NEW YORK — Opera singer Joanna Simon and singer-composer Lucy Simon, both sisters of pop superstar Carly Simon, died one day apart this week, reports say.

Joanna died Wednesday in a Manhattan hospital at 85 years old, the New York Times reports. A family member said the cause of death was thyroid cancer. Joanna, a glamorous mezzo-soprano, had an acclaimed career as an opera and concert singer.

Lucy, a composer who received a Tony nomination in 1991 for her work on the long-running Broadway musical “The Secret Garden,” died one day later in her Piedmont, New York home, a family spokesperson said. The 82-year-old had breast cancer.

Joanna's professional singing career ran from the 1960s to the 1980s before she retired to join PBS as a cultural correspondent, the Times reports. She won an Emmy Award for a documentary on creativity and manic depression before going on to become a real estate broker.

Joanna, Lucy and Carly were the first of four children born to publishing giant Richard Simon and his wife, Andrea. Their younger brother Peter, a photographer, died in 2018 from cardiac arrest after his own cancer battle.

Carly and Lucy once performed as the Simon Sisters, opening for other acts in Greenwich Village folk clubs. Their recording of “Winkin’, Blinkin’ and Nod” hit No. 73 on the Billboard charts in 1964.

While Carly Simon would find huge success with such hits as “Anticipation,” “Haven’t Got Time for the Pain” and “You’re So Vain,” Lucy went to nursing school.

After marrying and having children, Lucy Simon recorded two solo albums, “Lucy Simon” (1975) and “Stolen Time” (1977), for RCA. Lucy and her husband produced two Grammy-winning children’s albums, “In Harmony” (1981) and “In Harmony 2" (1983).