Pence to attend Biden-Harris inauguration

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Jan. 20.
News outlets reported Saturday that Pence is going to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' swearing-in, a day after President Donald Trump tweeted that he will not be going.
Biden said Friday that it's "a good thing" Trump won't be there on Inauguration Day, calling him not showing up "one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on." The president-elect said he'd be “honored” to have Pence in attendance.
Biden's comments came hours after Trump tweeted that he planned to skip his inauguration, becoming the first president in more than 150 years — and just the fourth in U.S. history — to do so.