East Texans raise awareness of voting importance on National Voter Registration Day

TYLER, Texas — National Voter Registration Day is every second Tuesday of September and organizations across East Texas spent the day raising awareness about the importance of voting.

The president of the League of Women Voters, Ruby Kendrick said taking the first step by registering is an important one.

"We have set up throughout different places here in in the city in the county, to make this that opportunity to take that first step. Our mission is to educate voters and empower them to vote," Kendrick said.

The League of Women Voters partnered with the Delta Sigma Theta sorority to help register students to vote at UT Tyler.

This opportunity comes before the constitutional amendment election in early November. Voters will decide on 14 proposed amendments to the state constitution.

"We also have information on the upcoming election. So we have the location list, the dates and times, as well as all of the sample ballots," said Michelle Allcon, Smith County Elections Administrator.

Este Poder is an organization that educates the Hispanic community on their rights to vote.

"During Hispanic Heritage Month, we focus to empower those and educate those who don't really know how to register to vote," said Camila Contreres, Este Poder student fellow.

Voters need to register by October 10 to participate in the Constitutional Amendment Election in early November.