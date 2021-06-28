Ramirez announces candidacy for Smith County Precinct 2 commissioner

Ramirez has served as a board member on the Texas Board Of Chiropractic Examiners through appointment by Abbott.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Gus Ramirez, a former Tyler City Council member and Smith County commissioner, is seeking to return to public office.

He recently announced his run for the Smith County Precinct 2 commissioner seat in the March 2022 Republican primary. Incumbent Cary Nix previously his intention to not seek reelection next year.

Ramirez, who owned Gus' Mexican Restaurant, said he left the commissioner seat almost 20 years because he wanted to create term limits for himself.

