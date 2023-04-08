New motion filed to dismiss impeachment article against suspended Texas AG Ken Paxton

The new motion applies specifically to Article 5. Paxton faces 20 articles of impeachment.

AUSTIN, Texas — Attorneys for suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are making a further attempt to get an article of impeachment against him – as well as some evidence – thrown out of his upcoming trial.

In a new motion filed Friday morning, defense attorneys said they want Article 5 thrown out. That's the article that claims Paxton appointed a prosecutor, who then filed multiple grand jury subpoenas to benefit Paxton's friend and political donor, Austin-based real estate investor Nate Paul.

Paxton's attorneys claim that is not an impeachable offense.

In a second motion, the defense team said they want certain evidence thrown out of the trial. They claim that the Texas House of Representatives' evidence showing Paul's political contributions to Paxton's campaign is "politically charged and unduly prejudicial" against the suspended attorney general.

Earlier this week, The Texas Tribune reported that Paxton's team requested that all but one of the 20 articles of impeachment be dismissed, arguing his removal would “override the will of the people” who elected him with knowledge of his alleged misconduct.

In a separate court filing, his team also requested that his impeachment trial before the Texas Senate exclude any evidence of “any alleged conduct” that occurred prior to January 2023, when his third term in office began.

Dismissing any article of impeachment against Paxton would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

Paxton's impeachment trial is set to begin on Sept. 5.

