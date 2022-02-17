Smith County commissioner candidates go head-to-head in debate

Fritz Hager and Pam Frederick shared their plans to to strengthen Smith County's law enforcement agencies should they win office.

TYLER, Texas — After Smith County Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin announced he would run for Smith County judge, two republican candidates threw their hats in the ring to serve the remainder of his term.



"I want them to hear 30 years experience in lots of different backgrounds," said candidate Fritz Hager.

"Governmental leadership is more important now than ever." opponent Pam Frederick said.



Frederick currently serves as Bullard's mayor. She was also part of Bullard City Council for 12 years. This election is her second time running for the position since conceding to Neal Franklin before a run-off in 2020.



"When I got out of the race with Commissioner Franklin, COVID was at our door," Frederick said. "I went back to my community and I was able to use my experience and my relationships and my strengths in my community to lead our city through the shutdown."

She say back then, she felt it wasn't her time to be commissioner but rather be there for her city. Her goals, should she win office, are to minimize crime, support mental health and reallocate funds for roads and bridges.

Hager spoke about Tyler growing exponentially.