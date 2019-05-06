LONGVIEW, Texas — From her gorilla suit, cheerleader uniform, or Longview Lobos attire, Ruby Floyd was loved by her community. Everyone fondly called her Miss Ruby.

Miss Ruby was born November 30, 1957, and passed away on May 27. Tuesday afternoon, her friends and family gathered to celebrate her life.

"She loved to celebrate anything," Newgate Mission Hollie Bruce said. "But she also liked to be celebrated."

Dozens were in attendance including the Longview Head Football Coach John King and Fire Chief J. P. Steelman.

"I learned so much about life listening to this woman's experiences," Steelman said. "Just being out there every day, being energetic, always going 90 miles an hour at everything she did, and just loving life."

There were lots of tears, but also smiles and laughter as stories about Miss Ruby were told.

"Running races, parades, playing baseball, and I even caught her a few times in that cheerleading uniform or the Halloween costume," Police Sgt. Audrey Wright said.

However, her brother informed those at the memorial that Miss Ruby's story has not been fully told yet.

Her photos and bicycle will lead the Juneteenth Parade, as her memory is the grand marshal.