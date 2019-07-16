TYLER, Texas — A Tyler family's world turned upside down when a large tree branch fell on their home during last week's storm. Now the family is on the path to recovery.

CBS19 called the American Red Cross to get the Simpson family the help they needed.

The American Red Cross was able to help the family by contacting a local roofing company to cover the roof with a tarp. They also provided a bank card with enough funds to help the family with some expenses.

Homeowner, Joseph Simpson who is a retired Navy veteran says he did not know what to do when the tree fell.

"I'm just glad we didn't have any personal injuries but the people who came by to help us I really appreciate it," Simpson said.

The American Red Cross provides people with different services depending on their circumstances.

"In general terms, what we always try to do is to help families with immediate relief after a disaster," Red Cross Executive Director, Tammy Prater, said. "If it's a large scale event they may be opening up shelters, feeding and you know, taking care of their daily everyday needs in the shelter until they're able to go home."

The Red Cross says if someone loses their home or if it is damaged, they will help find them a home and provided them with food and clothes if necessary.

"We do try to meet those immediate needs. Some people have health care needs, and we have to replace medications or that sort of thing. So it varies from family to family in case to case," Prater said.

Helping families in need is a team effort Prater says. Which is why the organization works with several agencies.

"No single agency can do anything, we all work together and help the community in the ways that we can," Prater said. "Very often, if there's a need, that it's not something that we can do, then we look toward those other agencies."

The Red Cross is an organization with 96% of its members being volunteers. Which is why they rely on donation to help the community.

"90 cents out of every dollar that we spend goes towards service delivery. So you know, when you're looking for a way to help, the American Red Cross would be very grateful for that assistance," Prater said.

If you would like more information on how to donate or volunteer at the American Red Cross, click here.