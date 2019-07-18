RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a woman in connection to identity theft.

According to the Longview FedEx office, the woman picked up a package containing iPhones and Airpods that were purchased from a Verizon account created by a Rusk County man.

Rusk County Sheriffs Office Facebook

The Sheriff's Office says identity theft is a large problem and difficult to prosecute. These crimes can create financial problems and be too expensive to resolve.

If you have seen this woman, contact Rusk County Investigator Perrault or Investigator Wright at (903) 657-3581 or email at sperrault@rcsotx.org.