Texarkana Police investigating morning shooting that left 1 person dead

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating a morning shooting that left one person dead.

According to police, the victim was shot multiple times in the Oaklawn Village parking lot and drove his car to the Whataburger parking lot.

He was found in his car after he hit a crepe myrtle in front of the restaurant.

The victim died later at a local hospital.

Police are looking for a black male driving a small black SUV.