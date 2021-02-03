Donations received through the Texas Cares: Winter Storm Relief campaign will be distributed to the network of United Ways throughout the state.

TYLER, Texas — The recent winter storm that impacted Texas has left many with emergency repairs and bills piling up.

Times have been tough and with many people looking for resources and help. TEGNA, CBS19's parent company, stations across Texas set out to raise money for United Ways to help support those experiencing need in our communities due to the historic weather event.

On Monday, Texans were asked to donate to the Texas Cares: Winter Storm Relief fund. All contributions raised by TEGNA during the event will benefit all local United Ways in the respective viewing area of their TEGNA station.

John Berry, the development director for United Way of Smith County, says calls for help are still coming into the nonprofit.

"The snow and ice have melted, but the problems didn't," he said. "Most families and individuals in our area, they're one disaster or one paycheck away from needing assistance of some sort. So we want to connect those people with the help that they can have."

Anytime money is donated to a United Way, it goes directly back to the community.

"What a lot of people don't know is that we have corporate sponsors that cover our overhead and administrative costs," Berry said. "So every penny of donations that we receive through fundraisers like this will go directly to meet the needs that are out there right now."

Over in Angelina County, Carla Hight the executive director for United Way of the County says they too have many community members reach out for assistance. She encourages anyone who is in need to do the same.

"Call us and we would be glad to direct them and let them know who all is providing that service in the county," Hight explained. "You know, what can we do to make people able to live in their homes? That's paying the utility bill, that is paying their rent, we want to make sure they have food."

United Way also utilizes the 2-1-1 essential community service phone line, which is available 24/7. However, Berry says calls are 10 times more than usual, so to expect a wait.

"Or you can also go to 211texas.org and chat with a specialist as well," he explained. "They [211] are connecting folks with resources that can fix their problems or at least help with their problems."

United Way is a network of nonprofit organizations. Its mission is to help with the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community.